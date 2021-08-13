Dustin Poirier Tells Nate Diaz He’s ‘Getting Played’ By UFC, Conor McGregor Chimes In

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz have been going back and forth for a few days, trying to fight each other. Now Dustin is accusing the UFC of trying to play Nate, and Conor McGregor is getting involved.

Poirier and Diaz were supposed to fight a few years back, but that fight fell through. Recently though, the two have been going back and forth online in a way that suggests that they are trying to get the UFC to book their fight again.

The most recent iteration of this came when Nate posted to Twitter to accuse Dustin of not signing the fight. He said that Dustin was a liar and that this was the second time that he refused to fight him.

“I knew you was a p—sy b—ch that’s 2-0” Diaz wrote, clearly directed at Poirier.

I knew you was a pussy bitch that’s 2-0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 12, 2021

Dustin Poirier says UFC is Playing Nate Diaz

Although Nate Diaz did not tag Dustin Poirier or mention him by name, it was pretty clear who he was referring to in this tweet. So of course, word of this got back to the Louisiana native, who was not a fan of what he read.

Dustin responded to the tweet to say that the UFC was playing Nate and to not believe it. This seemingly signified that he is genuinely interested in a fight with the Stockton native.

‘They’re lying and you’re getting played” Poirier wrote.

They're lying and you're getting played — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 12, 2021

This response led to another tweet from Diaz, who again did not tag Dustin, but it was clear who he was talking to. This time, he told Dustin to take the fight and stop doing what the UFC says.

“Boss the f—k up quit being a lil b—ch I do what I want You do what your told” Diaz wrote.

Boss the fuck up quit being a lil bitch

I do what I want

You do what your told — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 13, 2021

Conor McGregor Gets Involved

This exchange between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz began to grow in visibility as their tweets picked up steam. It even got the attention of Conor McGregor, who is supposed to be fighting Dustin for a fourth time, after he recovers from the broken leg he suffered in their third fight.

Conor commented on the second post from Nate to poke fun at the and Dustin. Laughing at the two, he encouraged them to continue entertaining him with their back and forths.

“Hahahahah continue going, I am entertained.” McGregor wrote.

Hahahahah continue going, I am entertained. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 13, 2021

This led to another response from Nate, although this one was directed at McGregor not Poirier. Diaz posted a gif of a scene from Scary Movie 2, where a man with a tiny hand has an insult battle with a man in a wheelchair, which was clearly meant to mock Conor’s current condition.

Whether Conor McGregor is entertained or not, it seems that Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz really do want to fight each other. It will be interesting to see if that fight comes together.