It has been a little bit since the last update on the potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Dustin says things are still in the works, but he also says that Conor is using him as a steeping stone for something else.

There has been a ton of confusion around the idea of McGregor vs Poirier 2. The pair were originally discussing having a charity boxing match without the UFC’s permission. Of course the promotion would have none of that, so they offered both men and official contract to fight in the Octagon. Although they have each reportedly agreed to the fight, the bout has not been made official, which has led to further speculation about what the holdup is.

Dustin Poirier Thinks McGregor Is Using Him To Prepare For Manny Pacquiao

Rest assured, this highly anticipated fight is still in the works. Dustin Poirier confirmed as much when speaking in a recent interview, explaining that the delay comes from a struggle to agree on a date. However he also went on to explain that he thinks McGregor only wants this fight so he can prepare for a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao, which is something else he has been angling for.

“Right now they have a list of events that are already booked with headliners and I think the UFC is angling for this to be a New Years fight, somewhere in January,” Poirier explained. “Conor’s wanting to fight this year, as do I. I want to fight in 2020, I want one more fight this year. I think it’s those kinds of things that are slowing things down from getting the fight done, but the negotiations are alive. “Going back to why I think he wants this fight, it’s because he’s angling to fight Pacquiao. That was in the news. So I don’t know if the UFC wants him to fight one more time before they allow him to fight Pacquiao or if he just wants to get one more this year before starting next year with the Pacquiao fight, but what better way to do it against another southpaw?” Poirier continued. “I think that might be his mindset. Maybe he wants to fight another southpaw before he fights another southpaw. I don’t know what’s going on, but I think maybe that’s what the alignment is.”

Conor McGregor Responds

This was an interesting perspective from Dustin Poirier, as to why Conor McGregor would be interested in taking this fight. Surprisingly enough, the Irishman took to Twitter to respond to the idea that he was using Dustin to prepare for Manny Pacquiao. He actually confirmed that this was indeed the case.

Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair. https://t.co/PnjHb4VP9j — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 13, 2020

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier? Do you want to see Conor box Manny Pacquiao?