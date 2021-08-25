Dustin Poirier Calls Max Holloway The Most Skilled Fighter He’s Ever Beaten

During his long timespan in the sport, Dustin Poirier has taken on a who’s who of the best lightweights in the world. However it was his wins over former featherweight champ Max Holloway that he feels came against his most skilled opponent.

Although it has become something of a meme in recent times, the UFC resume that Poirier has is truly one of the best in the sport’s history. He has faced nearly all of the top fighters of his era at lightweight, after going to through the gauntlet at 145lb, and while he has not won every fight, he certainly has more massive victories than devastating defeats.

So when he was asked who was the most skilled fighter he had ever beaten, during a recent Q&A, Dustin had a lot of options to choose from. However it was not the likes of Conor McGregor or Eddie Alvarez that he picked, instead going with former featherweight king Max Holloway, whom he beat on two occasions.

“Probably Max Holloway,” Poirier said. “He matched the grit that I bring, which I don’t think is easy to do, and his durability was amazing. He took some heavy shots, I knew he was hurt multiple times, and every time the bell rang, he answered it. He came out ready to scrap and I’m thankful for it, because I learned a lot in that fight.”

The History Of Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway

The first time Dustin Poirier fought Max Holloway, he got a clean first round submission back in 2012. This was before Max even fought Conor, and long before he began the 13-fight winning streak that would see him capture gold.

The two then met again in 2019, this time with the interim lightweight title on the line. In a wild war of attrition, Dustin completely shut down the then-champ, ending his aforementioned winning streak.

Even though Dustin Poirier has faced some insane competition over the years, saying that Max Holloway was the most skilled is a fair assessment. It is also a massive show of respect between two of the best to ever do it.