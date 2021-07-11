Dustin Poirier Will Fight Conor McGregor Again: “Whether it’s on the Octagon or on the sidewalk.”

After defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 264 in the first round due to McGregor’s inability to continue, Dustin Poirier was still not satisfied. The lightweight title contender shared at the post-fight interview that he is still not ready to close the chapter after the trilogy.

“You never want to get a win that way,” Poirier told reporters at UFC 264 post-fight press conference. “What happened was a result of checking a kick. I’m more than sure of it. He got what he had coming to him. Karma’s a mirror. I busted my ass for so long to put myself in this position. I doubled down on myself after beating him in January when they offered me a title shot. I doubled down on myself and it paid off. “When I was walking away and he stayed down, I looked down at his shin and I saw it was disfigured a little bit. I was like, ‘Oh man.’ It’s just weird that it held together because I’m more than sure it happened when I checked a kick that it held together, and then probably when he pivoted on that bone, that’s when it probably separated. I don’t know, I’m not a doctor.” “No, we are going to fight again whether it’s on the Octagon or on the sidewalk.”

Poirier is boiling over comments McGregor made in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“You don’t say the stuff he said. My wife’s solid as a rock, I’m not worried about that. That’s noise. He was saying he was going to kill me. You don’t say stuff like that, that he was going to murder me. You don’t say stuff about people’s wives either, but I know that’s zero chance. But there is a chance someone could die and you don’t wish that on anybody.”

Dustin Poirier explains it was hard time digesting when Conor said some of the bad stuff to him back stage post fight.

“I hope they show that behind the scenes stuff,” Poirier said. “He was still sitting on the ground still saying ‘I’m going to kill you.’ Putting his hand to his head like a gun. Like bro, chill out. Chill out. “I’m trying my best to not take it personal, but like I’m saying — I’m making it seem like a big deal talking about this over and over — but you don’t say that type of sh*t. You don’t say you’re going to kill somebody. I don’t take that lightly.”

And while Poirier’s anger runs deep, he is willing to wait for the right time for the rematch to happen. With McGregor likely out for an extended period of time due to his injury, Poirier will focus on his next fight which will be for the lightweight title.

Dustin Poirier will fight for the lightweight title, but will not yet confirm when

When the last year tied up in the McGregor trilogy, Poirier wants to take a break before moving on to one of the biggest fights of his career. And while he’s excited to face current lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, for the title, he wants to take some time to decompress and spend time with his wife Jolie and their daughter Parker.

“I’ve been preparing for a fight since last year,” Poirier said. “I was getting ready for Conor in January, as soon as that was done I knew the rematch was next. So I got back from Abu Dhabi and started training again. I got a nine week camp but as soon as I got back from Abu Dhabi … I got one trip I got to decompress a little bit. But I was getting ready to fight him again.” “The last thing I want to do now is go home and sign a contract and start getting ready right away. We’ll see, I just need to go home and think about some things and decompress and spend some time with my family.”