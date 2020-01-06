Dustin Poirier Sees Himself Knocking Out Nate Diaz In Potential Fight

Dustin Poirier Wants To Knock Out Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were once pretty close to fighting each other. Now “The Diamond” gives his take on how that fight would go.

Poirier and Diaz are two birds of a feather, in certain respects. They are both tough as nails, and never back down. On top of that, they have a gangster mentality, willing to fight anybody on any given day.

In fact, these two mentalities almost came to a head in 2018, when the pair were expected to fight. However, the bout fell through, whether due to Dustin Poirier having a hip injury, or Nate Diaz being unhappy with the promotion. Either way, the two never were able to square off, much to the disdain of fans.

However, just because that bout did not happen, does not mean that Poirier is not still interested in it. Furthermore, he is confident that he knows how the fight would go. A fan reached out to him on Twitter to ask about it, and his answer was quite direct.

I see me knocking him out https://t.co/bPVvpFe1OL — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 5, 2020

“I see me knocking him out”

Since their failed booking, both men have had ups and downs. Poirier went on to win the interim title, before losing the unification bout to Khabib. On the other hand, Diaz destroyed Anthony Pettis, and cultivated the biggest PPV event of 2019. Although he would lose that bout, for the BMF title.

Since both men are coming off of losses, it could make sense to reschedule the fight. However with Dustin Poirier competing at lightweight, and Nate Diaz at 170, it seems unlikely that the stars will align for this one.