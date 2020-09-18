There has been a lot going on between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson recently. However the Diamond proved to be a gentleman yet again, by apparently standing his ground out of respect for his potential future opponent.

Fans were heartbroken when it was revealed that the negotiations fell through for the highly anticipated fight between Poirier and Ferguson. Apparently Dustin felt that he deserved to make more money, but the UFC refused to meet his demands, leaving the bout to dissipate. However in a move rarely seen between potential opponents, Tony actually reached out on his social media in support for Dustin, urging the UFC to pay him more.

“Here’s Lookin’ At You Kid” Pay the man @danawhite @ufc Love ya’ll but let’s give the Hardcore & Casual fans what they deserve, a good fight Sir ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @DustinPoirier #ufc254 pic.twitter.com/uVwwZIUtSd — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 14, 2020

Dustin Poirier Returns The Favor

Apparently Dustin Poirier decided to return this respect to Tony Ferguson, in the light of a new fight offer. According to reports, he was offered a bout with new UFC signee Michael Chandler, but turned the offer down. Although a part of his reasoning stemmed from similar pay disputes, he also felt it important to treat Tony with the same respect that he got.

“According to sources, UFC offered Dustin Poirier the Michael Chandler fight yesterday but they couldn’t come to terms. One issue was the same as before – pay – but also sources say DP wanted to show the same loyalty to Tony Ferguson, who advocated for him both publicly/privately.”

According to sources, UFC offered Dustin Poirier the Michael Chandler fight yesterday but they couldn't come to terms. One issue was the same as before – pay – but also sources say DP wanted to show the same loyalty to Tony Ferguson, who advocated for him both publicly/privately. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 17, 2020

This is a move of pure class from Dustin Poirier, if it is true. Of course, this is expected from the former interim champ, as he has shown time and again that he is one of the most genuine and respectable gentlemen in the sport’s history. Hopefully he and the UFC can agree to terms on something, and if the fans are lucky they will be able to see the Tony Ferguson fight after all, since both men seem invested in the matchup.