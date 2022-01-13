Dustin Poirier Is All Bulked Up In Latest Photo, Potentially For Welterweight Debut

‘The Diamond’ is putting on some pounds.

Poirier vs. Diaz?

‘Bulking SZN’ has already started for former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier. He doesn’t look anything like a lightweight in the loom of his next fight announcement.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Poirier is targeted to make his welterweight debut against Nate Diaz in March. While the fight is all but confirmed, it looks like Poirier isn’t packing it in, he decided to pack some pounds on instead.

The fight is rumored for UFC 273 on March 5th. With less than two months away, Poirier is preparing to show up in great form for a welterweight. ‘The Diamond’ would shine some light on how he looks through the bulking process.

Moving Up

Poirier has been thinking about moving up a weight class for a while now.

It’s crazy to think the former interim champ cut all the way down to featherweight at one point. However, due to the many problems he had making it to 145, he would eventually move up to 155. This would prove to be the right decision for the Lafayette-native. Lightweight was his home for many years, where he found great success.

But, Poirier was unable to be the best in the world at that weight. He would go 0-2 in undisputed title fights, losing most recently to champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Post-fight, Poirier would reckon it might have been his last fight at lightweight.

With his future unsure at 155lbs, Poirier has drawn the interest of Nate Diaz, at welterweight. Poirier will find this weight cut to be the easiest of his career, as the UFC veteran usually weighs up to 190lbs during his off-season.

It is unknown how much he weighs right now, but something around there would be pretty believable. Looks like Poirier is taking after his recently bulked up rival, Conor McGregor.