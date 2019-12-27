Drake Compares Himself to Nate Diaz in Rap Radar Interview

Drake Recognizes Nate Diaz in Latest Interview

From the 209 to the 647, the worlds of MMA and hip hop have finally collided. And no, we’re not talking about Tyron Woodley deciding to drop a Halloween track in the middle of Christmas season. Two megastars in Nate Diaz and Drake are some of the heaviest hitters in their respective genres. Of course, in both fields, real success comes when there is beef. For the 6 God, he compared himself to Diaz for taking the L is his beef against Pusha T.

For those who don’t know, let’s take a stroll down memory lane. The beef between Push and Drake began indirectly cause of Drizzy’s ongoing feud with legendary rap icon Kanye West.

History of Drake vs G.O.O.D Music

Both Drake and Kanye’s history of subliminal messages back and forth to each other can be traced all the way back to 2009. However, the beef reached a peak in 2018 when Drake released a freestyle entitled “Duppy.” In the track, the 6 God responded to claims that Kanye West made when he said that Drake doesn’t write his own rhymes. Ironically, Drake claimed that he wrote raps for West.

Pusha T, who is President of Kanye’s record imprint G.O.O.D music, responded to Drake. The response was due to Drake hinting that West and friends were the enemies. And, That’s when Push dropped “The Story of Adidon,” where he revealed Drake’s secret son. Also in the track, he talked about Drake’s engineer and longtime friend “40” who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis eluding to how much time he had left to live.

Drake Interview

That’s when Drake humbly bowed out of the war, taking an L. With that loss, Drake compared himself to Nate Diaz in his latest interview with the Hip Hop podcast Rap Radar, hosted by Elliot Wilson by way of Tidal.

“Like I said, this is a sport at the end of the day, and you know from a very early point that I’ve never shied away from defending myself,” said Drake. ” And I’m also sometimes eager to engage if I feel that you want to be slick or be offensive behind the scenes. I might choose to address it in music. And, you know, that was how I ended myself up in the Pusha situation, which, you know, some of my favorite fighters in the world … take a guy like Nate Diaz. You look at his record. It might not look like the craziest record, but he’s still one of my favorite fighters. He’s still a dog.”

Choosing Sides

Basically he is implying that he is still a threat. Even with a loss, he’ll still be known as someone not to be messed with. Similar to Nate, who has suffered many defeats in his MMA career but is still known as one of the most popular and durable fighters in the organization.

Clearly the loss hasn’t affected Drake’s stature in the game or his Billboard standing.

