Rafael Dos Anjos respects Michael Chandler for always training and being in shape. However, RDA doesn’t respect Chandler’s “other plans.” Chandler had his own reasons for not taking a short notice fight against Dos Anjos. For RDA, he believes that “Iron” Mike may not be afraid, but he is certainly being cautious with his approach to the lightweight division.

Rafael Dos Anjos was originally slated to face Islam Makhachev in a main event lightweight bout. However, Islam was diagnosed with a staph infection that forced him off of the card. RDA still wanted to fight and called out a host of opponents including the UFC’s newest marquee signing in Michael Chandler. Reports led to Chandler declining the bout, which made room for Felder to sneak in and accept the fight.

Rafael Dos Anjos Explains Michael Chandler Idea

Dos Anjos recently spoke with Jimmy Smith. During the conversation, RDA stated that he doesn’t respect Chandler’s cautious approach towards the UFC’s lightweight division. And, that a fighter should have to climb the rankings before they are handed big opportunities.

🔊"You can't just get on the bus and…drive the bus. You got to build your way up"- @RdosAnjosMMA discusses why he called out Michael Chandler & the wave of 'cautious' fight selection at the top of the LW division with @jimmysmithmma on Unlocking The Cage🚌 pic.twitter.com/oggo1oqRFD — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) November 12, 2020

“I look at the rankings and I was looking for some fights that make sense right. Chandler just made weight two weeks ago if the fight between Khabib and Gaethje didn’t happen he suppose to jump in”, said RDA. “He supposed to fight three weeks ago, he didn’t fight. He keeps posting videos, always training. I like that, I respect that. He’s always training, he’s always in shape. So, that was the first guy that came to my mind. I said hey, let’s make it happen. But, he said he has other plans. but i see” “In this top 5 of the lightweight division, fighters are being really kind of, not scared, but like cautions to take the next step you know they’re waiting for somebody to take a fight so they can push it on there self that is strategic they’re playing very strategic right now and which is you know i don’t like that very much. Fighter got to fight man you know if you on the rankings and you only fight guy both on rank the divison gonna get lock up. “

Chandler’s Other Plans

On social media, Chandler continues to post videos of himself training. As well as calling out the likes of Conor McGregor. Additionally, he made it clear that making weight that quick is impossible this soon after the last cut. As well as him never being offered the fight.