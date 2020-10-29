Sports fans across the country would say that baseball is generally one of the more boring sports to watch. In fact, viewing numbers tell the story of baseball being the 8th most popular sport globally. Which, is why it’s ironic that MLB star Josh Donaldson called Khabib Nurmagomedov one of the most boring fighters in the world.

Josh Donaldson Speaks on Khabib

Donaldson currently plays the third baseman position for the Minnesota Twins. Previously, he played for the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, and Atlanta Braves. As a former American League MVP, Donaldson is identifiably one of the best players in the sport. But, when Donaldson was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, he didn’t hold back on his thoughts about Khabib.

Donaldson: Khabib is one of the most boring fighters in the world. Correa: 🤯🤯🤯 Good fun. Great stuff, @TeamCJCorrea & @BringerOfRain20! Full: https://t.co/ajTLKowrqZ pic.twitter.com/SAoYj0O0l9 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 27, 2020

“I think Khabib is one of the most boring fighters in the world. I’m on record as saying right now he’s one of the most boring fighters,” said Donaldson. “Because this is why — he is dominant on the ground. You win. I’m agreeing with you. He is the most dominant on-the-ground fighter in the world. But Khabib, although he’s touching Gaethje, he never hurt Gaethje on his feet. And when you’re talking about Gaethje and your talking about Ferguson, Tony Ferguson took a lot of punishment but they were on the feet. None of them were trying to threaten to the ground.”

Receiving Scrutiny

In the early stages of Khabib’s career, he was scrutinized for his style. Mauling his opponents over the course of a full fight didn’t sit well with fans. However, as time progressed, Nurmagomedov was able to secure finishes in his last three fights.

Some people appreciate witnessing the total domination of an opponent. However, it’s clear that Josh Donaldson is not one of those people. During the conversation, Donaldson never revealed who his favorite fighter is. Maybe next time.