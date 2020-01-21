Donald Trump Responds To Conor McGregor’s Kind Words

Donald Trump Responds To Conor McGregor’s Kind Sentiments

Conor McGregor recently offered some serious words of praise to Donald Trump. Now the U.S. President responds to the former champ, being kind in return.

It was seen earlier that Conor McGregor responded to a tweet from Donald Trump. He offered some seriously nice words for the President, even calling him the “USA GOAT.” This was largely met with some backlash from the MMA community, considering how controversial of a leader he is. On top of that, McGregor has his own issues, making this seem a little out of touch.

Well now it would appear that Donald Trump has seen these kind words from the former “Champ Champ” and has decided to respond. He replied to McGregor’s tweet, congratulating him on his victory at UFC 246. It was here, that Conor returned after more than a year off, to score a 40 second knockout over Donald Cerrone.

“Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!” Trump said in his response.

It is not a secret that Donald Trump is a big MMA fan. Dana White even credits him for helping out the organization in the early days of the UFC. In fact, he even had his own fight promotion, albeit it was short lived.

In more recent times, Trump has been a supporter of former interim welterweight champ Colby Covington. Colby took the interim belt to the White House to visit with the president, and has since developed a relationship with Trump’s sons. Moreover, the President was even looking to attend one of Colby’s fights, but ended up attending a different event instead.

What do you think of this back and forth between Donald Trump and Conor McGregor?