Donald Trump Says He Offered Dana White The Press Secretary Job

Donald Trump says he has offered UFC boss Dana White the job of White House press secretary. The president made the statement in a November 7 Truth Social post that also proposed a supporting cast of MMA stars, but did not announce that White had accepted.

The offer follows their collaboration on the UFC’s White House event. Trump framed the proposed job around White’s toughness and suggested bringing several fighters into the administration with him.

Trump Names MMA Stars In His Pitch To Dana White

The proposed assistants were Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes. The text also names “Kayla Harris”; the accompanying collage includes UFC fighter Kayla Harrison.

Trump acknowledged that some were not American and pitched the group as defenders against his political opponents on the left. He closed with a direct appeal to White:

“Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

Post: Donald J. Trump / Truth Social. Source capture; the podium scene is an illustration, not a photograph of an appointment.

The attached collage depicts White at a presidential lectern above pictures of the fighters. It illustrates Trump’s proposal; it is not a photograph documenting White taking office.

An Offer, Not A Confirmed Move Out Of The UFC

The post supplies no starting date, acceptance from White or details about a change to his UFC role. It also does not establish appointments for the proposed assistants. The message offers no explanation of what duties the suggested fighter assistants would perform.

White had already taken a prominent role in Trump’s political appearances before this proposal. In a September 2024 written interview with TIME, he discussed leaving a family vacation in Italy to introduce Trump at that year’s Republican National Convention. White described being chosen, with the family’s support, as a major personal honor. He traced their friendship to Trump’s interest in fights and willingness to host the UFC when other venues were reluctant. He also said Trump regularly asked about his family. That account explains their personal connection; it was given more than two years before Saturday’s offer.

Gaethje already has a public connection to the president outside this proposed lineup. Trump hosted Gaethje and his family at the White House following his UFC Freedom 250 title victory. That earlier visit provides context for his inclusion here, but it was not an appointment to an administration position.

Trump also publicly praised White’s work on UFC Freedom 250 on the White House grounds during official remarks in Las Vegas on August 5. He thanked the promoter, singled out Gaethje and celebrated the event’s setting. Those remarks documented his enthusiasm for the UFC partnership months before the press-secretary proposal.