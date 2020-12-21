Donald Cerrone Taps Rafael Dos Anjos Twice In SUG Event (VIDEO)

At Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground 19 event, UFC lightweights/welterweights Donald Cerrone and Rafael Dos Anjos took to the mats to face each other. What would follow was a bizarre ending that saw RDA getting tapped twice in a row.

Cerrone and RDA have actually fought twice inside the UFC Octagon, with one of those being for the lightweight title. Both times the Brazilian would win, with that second fight ending quickly in the first round. Since then both men have had similar trajectories with their careers, as Dos Anjos lost his title in the very next fight. Each man would bounce around at welterweight, finding varying success, before eventually making their way back down to 155lb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafael Dos Anjos (@rdosanjosmma)

Donald Cerrone Submits RDA Twice

Over the weekend, Donald Cerrone and RDA would meet for a third time. Only this time, the contest took place on the submission grappling scene. Competing in Submission Underground 19, Cowboy was finally able to get a win over Dos Anjos, after catching him in an armbar during their overtime round.

What do you think? Did RDA tap to Cowboy? #SUG19 pic.twitter.com/tBteqWSbSp — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) December 21, 2020

That was a mighty slick armbar from Cerrone, but the only problem was that Rafael Dos Anjos denied that he tapped, saying instead that he was trying to push Cowboy’s legs to loosen the submission. Because this was a submission grappling event, and both men agreed to it, they decided to redo the overtime round. However as this video shows, in the end it did not matter, as Cowboy caught RDA in another armbar, this time securing the tap for sure.

Repetición de Cerrone vs Don Anjos

… Dada la polémica se volvió a repetir el OT 2 y ganó nuevamente Cerrone pic.twitter.com/3XhmIZn6qA — Liam Arturo (@LiamArturo6) December 21, 2020

All in all, this was a bizarre sequence of events but Donald Cerrone was able to get the win. The way this turned out does have to make you wonder what a third fight between them would look like, given where each man is in his career.