Donald Cerrone to Train at Roufusport For Conor McGregor Fight

Cowboy Cerrone Will Train With Duke Roufus for UFC 246

“Cowboy” Donald Cerrone will be taking his talents to Roufusport. The move will come in preparation leading up to his fight with Conor McGregor. Roufusport is home to some of the most elite lightweights in all of MMA. So, it’s natural that Cerrone would want to surround himself with the best talent possible all the way up until the pair headline at UFC 246.

Duke Roufus Excited for Cerrone at Roufusport

Duke Roufus himself broke the news to Luke Thomas on “The Luke Thomas Show.” It was almost as if Roufus wanted to share the information because the pair originally was speaking about Ben Rothwell. Rothwell performed at UFC DC last weekend and is a member of the Roufusport gym in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Kind of interesting note, I’ll switch gears, Paul Felder and Anthony (Pettis), you know they’re friends with Cowboy Cerrone, so I’m going to be getting a visit right after Christmas from Cowboy. He’s coming out to do a little training with us, and I’m pretty excited about it actually,” said Duke, (via BJ PENN)

In recent times, Cerrone has been known to train independently at his own “BMF” ranch. He used to train at Jackson-Wink until a controversy caused Cerrone to leave the team and do his own thing. Nonetheless, Cerrone will be surrounded by the likes of Anthony Pettis, Paul Felder, and a host of other talented fighters. And, it’s possible that Cerrone will also train with some of the team’s welterweights such as former champion Tyron Woodley.

Roufussport Credentials

Coach Roufus has a very decorated kickboxing background and all of his fighters excel in the striking department. Understanding timing, spacing, and tactics make all of their professional fight team extremely dangerous on the feet.

As a striking phenom himself, Cerrone understands that MMA is a game of inches. Perhaps training under Roufus will give him the extra boost that he needs. Maybe it’ll even take him over the top against Conor McGregor.