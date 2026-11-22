Dominik Dyminski’s first KSW appearance ended with him attacking from underneath rather than being held there. The newcomer submitted Przemyslaw Gorny at KSW 123 in Szczecin, Poland, on November 21, using a leg lock to turn a difficult ground position into a debut win.

Round 1: Gorny’s mount becomes Dyminski’s opening

The featherweights initially traded boxing exchanges. Gorny then took the contest to the canvas and advanced to mount, putting himself above the debutant in a potentially commanding position.

Dyminski answered by lifting his hips and turning. The movement let him collect his opponent’s leg and attack the submission, forcing Gorny to concede before the opening round reached its halfway point.

KSW recorded the finish at 2:01 of Round 1. The promotion’s Polish account described the technique as a Taktarov-style leg lock, while both fighters’ updated official histories identify the submission as an Achilles lock. No scorecards were needed for the third bout of the evening.

He couldn't have asked for a better debut! 🇵🇱 Dominik Dymiński 👏 XTB #KSW123 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/k1VH5ZTZFO — KSW (@KSW_MMA) November 21, 2026

A fifth submission win and a setback for Gorny

The result continues a clear pattern from Dyminski’s pre-KSW career. The promotion’s final card announcement listed him at 4-1, with all four victories by submission. Adding Saturday’s finish takes him to five wins against one defeat, with his successful promotional debut maintaining that all-submission winning record.

The pairing was a late addition announced among the changes to the Szczecin lineup. Gorny brought a 7-5 professional record into it, including five knockout wins and one submission, giving Dyminski an opponent with more than twice as many completed professional fights before this matchup.

Gorny entered after a unanimous decision over Grzegorz Stabach at KSW 120 on July 18. He won every round on all three cards, each scored 30-27. That victory had restored him to winning ways following a first-round submission loss to Sebastian Decowski at KSW 110 on September 20, 2025.

His official KSW record now stands at 1-2, with both defeats coming by submission. The Decowski finish was recorded at 1:44 of round one, making this his second early stoppage loss in three appearances for the organization.

Although both athletes’ roster profiles place them in the bantamweight division, their actual assignment here was at featherweight. The final weigh-in sheet listed the bout at 65.8 kilograms, or 145 pounds, with each man weighing 66.1 kilograms, or 146 pounds. Those event-specific details establish the division for Saturday’s contest rather than their general roster labels.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Oskar Szczepaniak’s arm-triangle finish and Alain Van De Merckt’s submission victory produced different ground-fighting finishes. Each result has separate coverage in MiddleEasy’s KSW news section.