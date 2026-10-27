Dominick Reyes Climbs To No. 4 In Meta UFC Rankings, Media List Still Has Him Eighth

Dominick Reyes has climbed three places to No. 4 in the Meta UFC light-heavyweight rankings following UFC 333. His new position belongs to the promotion’s data-driven table, not the separately displayed media-panel list, where he remains eighth. The distinction matters when comparing the two official lists on the same website.

The Meta table carries an October 24 update stamp. The media table is dated October 20. UFC drew attention to its post-UFC 333 rankings in an October 27 social post, but that announcement does not turn the earlier standings into a newly calculated Tuesday update.

On the Meta list, Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev and Jiří Procházka are the three numbered contenders above Reyes, with Carlos Ulberg displayed separately as champion. Paulo Costa is fifth and Khalil Rountree Jr. sixth. Azamat Murzakanov falls five places to fourteenth, while Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev rises two spots to thirteenth.

Two Systems, Different Placements

The media-panel version instead places Ankalaev first, Procházka second and Pereira third among the contenders. Its older standings put Reyes behind Rountree, Navajo Stirling, Costa and Murzakanov. The fighter’s UFC athlete page also retains the No. 8 label, consistent with that panel position rather than the Meta calculation.

This is a different update from the October 20 rankings cycle that followed UFC Edmonton. The newer Meta movements should not be combined with the older panel’s change markers or presented as one unified ranking.

What The Meta Model Measures

UFC introduced the Meta system in June, describing a transition from media voting toward rankings calculated from fight data. Its announcement said the model combines statistical analysis, machine learning and the organization’s combat-sports expertise. The stated inputs include win type, expected outcomes, a fighter’s trajectory and differences between weight classes.

The promotion says victories are not weighted identically: the opponent’s standing and the manner of the result matter. Recent performances receive greater weight, and extended inactivity brings a penalty. UFC described updates as automatic following its events. It did not publish a fighter-specific calculation explaining precisely how much each factor contributed to Reyes’ three-place gain.

Reyes Builds On His Return To Winning Form

The move follows his first-round finish of Murzakanov in Abu Dhabi. UFC’s athlete record lists the October 24 result at 2:40 and shows Reyes at 17-5 overall, with 11 knockout victories and two submissions.

His preceding appearance was a split-decision win over Johnny Walker on April 11. Those consecutive victories came after a September 2025 defeat to Ulberg. The present rankings update establishes Reyes’ position within the contender field; neither the table nor Tuesday’s post announces his next opponent or a title fight.