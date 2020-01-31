Dominick Reyes: Kobe Bryant Is ‘Definitely In My Heart’ Ahead Of UFC 247

Dominick Reyes Wants To Honor Kobe Bryant During UFC 247 Fight Week

The tragic and untimely death of Kobe Bryant has had a deep impact on many people. Not least of which, is UFC 247 title challenger Dominick Reyes, who wants to honor the basketball star before his first title shot.

Reyes was a fan of Bryant, and his death and the way it came really bothers Dom. He would like to do something to honor this fallen superstar. As he told media during a recent press event, he knows exactly what he would like to do to show his respect.

“I’d like to wear his jersey throughout the week,” Reyes explained. “But I don’t know if Reebok would be very excited about that. We’ll see. Definitely win this belt, he’s definitely in my heart. Definitely in my mind.”

There are a lot of things that would make this request from Reyes a bit hard to fulfill. However, the UFC is looking into it to see if it is something that can be done. It would be an enormous sign of respect for one of the world’s biggest heroes.

Reyes is not the only one who has been deeply affected by this incident. When Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed, taking the lives of all onboard, the world seemed to stop. Everybody was left heartbroken, remembering this man who was a hero for many.

Dominick Reyes is set to face off against Jon Jones at UFC 247. Hopefully the UFC and Reebok can figure out some kind of solution to allow him to honor his fallen idol.