Dominick Reyes ‘Might Want To Have A Word’ With One Of The Judges

Reyes Felt Disrespected By Judges

Dominick Reyes was disappointed by the verdict of the judges at UFC 247 last night.

Reyes put in a spirited performance against Jon Jones in their light heavyweight title fight in Houston, Texas. Many felt “The Devastator” had done enough to win the first three rounds which should have won him the fight as it went the distance.

However, Jones ended the bout strong in the last two rounds and ultimately came away with the unanimous decision victory in the eyes of the judges. One judge, however, had Jones winning by a 49-46 scorecard which drew plenty of ridicule from many in the MMA world.

And Reyes — who is adamant he won the fight — certainly wasn’t happy to see that scorecard.

“Disappointment, first of all,” Reyes said at the UFC 247 post-fight press conference on what his emotions were like. “I am proud of myself, though. I went out there and fought with all my heart. The goal for me for this fight was to make it an ESPN instant classic and I feel like I accomplished that today. “Man, man. I do feel disrespected. One of the judges had it 49-46. Like, who are you? I might want to have a word with you. But other than that, I know I won that fight. I know I won that fight. I was in that fight. I don’t have to watch the replay. I was there. I made Jon Jones look like just a man. I brought the fight to him.”

Despite the setback, Reyes can take a lot away from the performance, especially after going five rounds for the first time in his UFC career and pushing Jones to his limits.

However, he ‘definitely’ wants a rematch given how the fight played out.

“Yeah, I would definitely like a rematch. I won,” Reyes added. “It was very controversial. It wasn’t like he blew me out of the water and I was cowering in a corner and sitting on my butt like, ‘don’t hurt me.’ No — I was bringing it to him. I’m going to go home, rest up, maybe go on vacation, sit on a beach somewhere, and figure out what’s next. Sit down, talk with Dana [White] and figure out my future. No matter what, I showed who I am and I think very many people can respect that.”

Do you think Reyes should get an immediate rematch?