Dominick Reyes Criticizes Daniel Cormier Commentary, Then Softens His Stance

Dominick Reyes accused Daniel Cormier of biased commentary following UFC 333. The former champion defended himself, before Reyes acknowledged the broadcast team was trying its best.

The exchange followed Reyes’ first-round victory over Azamat Murzakanov in Abu Dhabi on October 24. His posts appeared during the early hours of October 25 UTC, making this a subsequent dispute over the broadcast rather than a new fight result or an announced matchup. The bout closed the preliminary card at Etihad Arena, rather than one of the championship contests.

Reyes complained that commentators diminished his achievements, objected to being called a kid and taunted Cormier by contrasting their respective histories with Jon Jones.

Cormier had been assigned color-commentary duties alongside Paul Felder, with Jon Anik handling play-by-play. The UFC 333 booth assignment placed Felder in the seat ordinarily associated with Joe Rogan on many domestic numbered events. That identifies the colleagues involved without establishing whether any individual call was fair.

In his longer response, Reyes alleged insufficient research, complained of favoritism toward fighters from the Caucasus region and said broadcast assessments affect competitors beyond the cage. His central complaint was the influence of commentary on public perception:

Your “expert” commentary sways the opinions of average fans, and that has a profound effect on our lives.

My name is Dominick not Kid. Yeah I heard your commentary tonight on my fight. How about the part where Paul called you out for your clear bias? And what did you do? You laughed about it. No I don’t know where to find you?? I’ve literally never seen you anywhere other than around… — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 25, 2026

Cormier said he did not use kid as an insult. He maintained that he had praised the Murzakanov performance while also giving an honest assessment of Reyes’ previous outing against Johnny Walker. He suggested the remarks reflected a grievance that had been building and offered a direct conversation:

You can always talk to me. I’m not very hard to find.

Yo dom chill. I don’t call you kid negatively I’ve only spoke truth to you. When you do some amazing shit like you did today I praise you. If you do something like the last fight with Johnny, I speak The Truth about that too. But these comments seem like you’ve been carrying… — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 25, 2026

The Walker reference concerned Reyes’ April split-decision victory at UFC 327. It was not a suggestion that Walker had fought him in Abu Dhabi. Distinguishing the two performances matters because Cormier expressly contrasted his assessments rather than claiming he had criticized everything Reyes had done.

Cormier offers a conversation before Reyes changes tone

In a second reply, Cormier said he liked Reyes and had told the fighter’s team how impressive the latest performance had been, even suggesting it might have been his best. He again proposed speaking in person and urged him to stop the public exchange.

You’re tripping bud and honestly I’ll just find you for a conversation. I actually like you. I told your team how amazing you looked tonight this may have been your best performance. But this is insane. Just stop! Seriously — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 25, 2026

Reyes answered that personal affection was not his concern and insisted on informed, impartial commentary. He said he would stop, but not because Cormier had asked. His later post acknowledged everyone’s effort, including the commentary team, without explicitly withdrawing the earlier allegations.

Also, I’ve realized we are all out here doing our best. Commentary team included. Sometimes it doesn’t go our way or how we imagined it would go. But in the end as long as we can say we gave it our best shot there is nothing to be ashamed of. Fighting is fucked, you ppl are… — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 25, 2026