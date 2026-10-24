Dominick Reyes Knocks Out Azamat Murzakanov In First Round At UFC 333 — Highlights

Dominick Reyes finished Azamat Murzakanov with a head-kick-led attack at UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24. The light heavyweight bout ended by knockout at 2:40 of the first round at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with the final in-cage announcement confirming both the method and time.

The victory gives Reyes a second consecutive win after his April split decision over Johnny Walker. Murzakanov entered this meeting looking to rebound from his first professional defeat, against Paulo Costa at UFC 327. Instead, the Russian leaves Abu Dhabi with another loss against an established divisional contender.

Reyes lifted his left leg toward Murzakanov’s head as the two exchanged on the feet. The kick connected, but the American lost his own balance and briefly dropped toward the canvas. Murzakanov remained upright and moved after him while Reyes worked back onto his feet.

Once standing again, Reyes stepped into range and drove a left hand into his opponent. Murzakanov fell backward, and Reyes followed him down with punches. The referee closed in as the Russian tried to cover up on the mat, then intervened to stop the contest. Reyes pulled away and spread his arms as the official attended to Murzakanov.

The replay shows why the sequence was not simply a head kick followed by an immediate stoppage. Reyes had to regain his stance before delivering the punch that put Murzakanov down. The ground strikes came after that second exchange, rather than while the fighters were still trading kicks.

A separate cageside angle captures the kick, Reyes recovering his footing, and the finishing exchange through the fence.

Reyes explains the opening he recognized

Speaking to Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon, Reyes thanked God, praised Murzakanov as a difficult competitor and acknowledged the preparation the matchup required. Cormier pointed to the earlier calf kicks while breaking down the finish, then noted that Reyes had fallen while landing the high kick.

Reyes explained that he recognized his opponent was hurt despite Murzakanov trying not to show it. He described responding to that opening rather than waiting for another exchange:

I knew he was hurt and I just stepped in and finished the fight. I’m a finisher. That’s what I do.

When Cormier asked about the next opponent and a possible return, Reyes named Paulo Costa and Khalil Rountree as the type of competition he wanted. He referred to the third and fourth spots in the division while making that request. Neither matchup was announced as booked, and he did not give a specific return date in the answer.

A different response after their previous setbacks

The pairing brought together two top-10 light heavyweights at different stages of rebuilding momentum. Murzakanov had opened his UFC career with six consecutive victories before the Costa defeat in April interrupted his move toward the top five. Reyes’ own three-fight winning streak ended against Carlos Ulberg the previous fall, before the Walker decision restored him to the win column.

Reyes weighed 205 pounds and Murzakanov registered 206 at Friday’s official UFC 333 weigh-in. Their bout closed the preliminary card beneath the two championship fights. On the same card, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev also won in the first round, stopping Nikita Krylov in the other featured light heavyweight contest.