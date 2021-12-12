Dominick Cruz Rallies To Defeat Pedro Munhoz – UFC 269 Results (Highlights)

The UFC 269 prelims rolled along with a bantamweight scrap between former 135-pound champion Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz. The two were matched up inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Cruz ducked a high kick early in the opening frame. He connected on Munhoz with a right hand. He then connected with a left hand and Munhoz scored a body kick. Cruz went for a takedown but nothing doing. Cruz got dropped with a clean left hand from Munhoz. Cruz was clocked with another punch and Munhoz went for an arm bar. Cruz escaped and the fight returned to the feet. Munhoz connected with a right hand and a jab. A left hook was there for Cruz, who wasn’t afraid to swing away at the end of the round.

Round 2

Cruz went for a takedown but couldn’t get it. He blocked a high kick. Cruz moved forward with punches. Munhoz connected with a leg kick. Munhoz shot in but Cruz thwarted the attempt. A hard left hand landed for Cruz. Munhoz was whiffing on a lot of strikes. Cruz had a barrage of strikes including knees and punches. This round was all Cruz.

Round 3

Cruz was quick to engage at the start of the final round. He threatened with a takedown but Munhoz shoved him off. Cruz was relentless with his activity. Munhoz was having no answer for the stick and move approach by Cruz. Finally, Munhoz was able to land a good right hand, his best punch since the first round. Still, Cruz was on point with a one-two combination. Cruz caught a kick from Munhoz and threw him to the mat. The final frame came to a close and this round belonged to Cruz as well.

All three judges were in agreement and Dominick Cruz was awarded the win.

Official Result: Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out video highlights below

On the edge of our seats for this one 👀#UFC269 pic.twitter.com/FBa0j8L77r — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021