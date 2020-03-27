Dom Reyes Chimes in on the Roasting of Recent Jon Jones News, Says its “Almost Laughable”

Dom Reyes Says Jon Jones News is “Almost Laughable”

Fighters and fans have already begun the roasting of Jon Jones for his recent latest stint with the law. By now, seeing Jon’s name in headlines for bad things seems second nature. In a way, it’s a repeated cycle. So when fans see the news, in the words of Nate Diaz, they’re not surprised. Just like fans, fighters like to get in on the action as well. And of course, Jon’s latest opponent, Dom Reyes, got in on the action stating that the Jones news is almost laughable.

Jon Jones has been arrested again. This time, the charges included aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance. Police officers found a handgun beneath Jon’s seat, and a bottle of tequila behind the passenger seat.

Dom Reyes on Jones

A host and fans, fighters, and pundits of the sport voiced their opinions on the matter. One of the most popular responses to the charges came from Dom Reyes, who last faced Jon at UFC 247. Although he took a loss, many fans believed that Reyes did enough to get the victory. Nonetheless, he took to Twitter to take part in the roasting of Jones.

“This is so unbelievable it’s almost laughable! #sameoljon #somechamp #sad,” wrote Reyes.

Legal Implications

Of course, this news isn’t Jon’s first run-in with the law. It also isn’t the only time that Reyes decided to comment on Jones’ issues with law enforcement.

Also, it’s no secret that Dominick Reyes wants a rematch against Jon Jones. Similar to Anthony Smith, both men believe that they possess the ability to defeat Jon if they had the chance to face him again.

Currently, Jon’s punishment for crimes is unknown. As the UFC light heavyweight championship, there’s a possibility that the organization will have to strip away his title. As the story unfolds, we’ll continue to update.