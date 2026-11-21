Dom Mar Fan recovered from a second-round knockdown to beat Nikolas Motta at UFC Qatar. The Australian’s early ground attack and ability to regain his composure after being hurt carried him through a demanding fifteen minutes against the returning Brazilian.

The lightweight matchup ended in a unanimous decision, with Ben Cartlidge and Clemens Werner scoring it 30–26 and Darryl Ransom returning a 29–27 card. All three judges awarded Mar Fan the opening and closing rounds, but differed on how to assess Motta’s strongest spell.

Both men had arrived seeking a response to a loss. Motta had been absent since his June 2025 fight with Nazim Sadykhov. Mar Fan’s previous appearance had ended in submission against Kody Steele.

Round 1: Mar Fan establishes his top game

A high kick preceded Mar Fan’s early change of levels. He put Motta on the mat, settled into half guard and attacked with short punches rather than allowing the striker room to get started. A cut opened above Motta’s left eye as the work accumulated.

The Brazilian briefly powered his way upright, but could not sustain the escape. Mar Fan brought him down again and continued striking from above through the remaining time. The judges unanimously made that a 10–8 round, giving the Australian a two-point cushion on every card before the next five minutes began.

MOTTA KNOCKS DOWN MAR FAN IN R2 😤 [ #UFCQatar | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/irk3jbe0Ns — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 21, 2026

Round 2: Motta lands the shot he needs

Mar Fan initially chose to engage standing, giving Motta an opportunity to answer. A clean left hand found the Australian’s chin and knocked him down. He recovered his feet and reached for a clinch, using contact to interrupt the follow-up rather than immediately remaining at punching distance.

Motta’s improved takedown defense kept the next phase upright. Mar Fan gradually found his range again and returned fire with high kicks and hooks, leaving the Brazilian with further visible damage. That response made the round more competitive than the opening period, despite the clear early setback.

Ransom gave Motta this round 10–9. Cartlidge and Werner instead favored Mar Fan by that same margin. It was the only contested round on the official sheets: the knockdown did not produce a unanimous judgment about the full five minutes.

#UFCQatar Official Result: Dom Mar Fan defeats Nikolas Motta by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-27, 30-26). Full Fight Recap ➡️ https://t.co/xD2dDFTA55

Complete Scorecards ➡️ https://t.co/CPIrVCJEOS pic.twitter.com/B4sLmjbWIh — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 21, 2026

Round 3: Medical clearance, then another takedown

A doctor examined Motta before the final round and allowed him to continue. He resumed exchanging on the feet and increased his forward pressure near the midpoint. Mar Fan answered with a one-two and continued to score with his jab and hooks. Motta kept advancing through the exchanges, but the Australian eventually closed the distance and secured another takedown. The Brazilian stood again without managing to break free from the clinch.

The last grappling exchange ended with Motta being thrown to the mat, completing a fight in which the Australian had both controlled from above and recovered from being dropped. Everyone on the judging panel gave Mar Fan the third 10–9. No point deductions appear on the finalized scorecards.

GOT THE JOB DONE ✅ A dominant performance results in a UD win for Don Mar Fan at #UFCQatar! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/in3y266i74 — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

The November 21 preliminary bout at ABHA Arena followed weigh-ins of 155.5 pounds for Motta and 156 for Mar Fan. The winner improved to 10–3 as a professional, while Motta fell to 15–7 after a second consecutive defeat.