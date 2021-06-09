Marvin Vettori Inks Dolce & Gabbana Deal Ahead of UFC 263

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has inked Dolce & Gabbana ahead of his championship fight against Israel Adesanya. The UFC’s middleweight title will be on the line as the men face off at UFC 263.

Vettori has caused waves in the headlines after a recent interview between himself and Adesanya aired on ESPN. Additionally, fighting Adesanya not only comes with more media obligations but also brand new exposure.

To this day, fans believe that Vettori has given Adesanys the most trouble during his career at 185lbs. Marvin also believes that idea, as he often tells Adesanya that he defeated him during their first matchup at UFC on FOX 29.

Vettori Dolce & Gabbana Deal

The most influential manager also manages Marvin in MMA, Ali Abdelaziz. With Marvin’s Italian heritage at the forefront of his marketing plans, the “Italian Dream’s” management revealed his Dolce & Gabbana deal.

Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) has secured a sponsorship from Dolce & Gabbana for this championship fight week, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 7, 2021

“Marvin Vettori has secured a sponsorship from Dolce & Gabbana for this championship fight week, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz,” wrote Brett Okamoto on Twitter.

Setting Trends, Opening Doors

Israel Adesanya is a trendsetter. Not only is he the UFC Middleweight champion, but he continues to blaze trails that UFC fighters have never ventured into. From his eclectic interests outside of the cage to his dance moves before entering one, Izzy is unlike any other. Adesanya previously signed with Puma before UFC 253, adding an angle to their feud.

Perhaps Adesanya’s partnership with Puma opened doors for fighters like Marvin to secure brand deals in the future? Regardless if that’s true or not, both men can continue to lead the way in making money outside of the UFC, which is currently a hot topic in the sport.

Would fans like to see more fighters provided with clothing sponsorships in the future? If so, who would be the best candidates to be sponsored by the biggest fashion houses in the world?