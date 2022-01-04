(Video) DJ Varela Loses Over 300 Pounds, Plans On Becoming An MMA Fighter

DJ Varela has had quite the weight loss journey.

The nightlife promoter recently appeared on an episode of the Truly webseries Brand New Me where he explained how his role led to him rapidly gaining weight due to his consumption of alcohol and fast food late at night.

At his heaviest, he even weighed over 500 pounds.

“The drinking, the eating, the late nights, that kept going down a long road,” Varela said (via Men’s Health). “A typical day for me was snacking constantly, whether it was chips, ramen, a sandwich, constantly snacking.”

DJ Varela Changes Lifestyle, Aspires To Become MMA Fighter

One day, Varela decided enough was enough and joined a gym.

With the help of a personal trainer, he lost 300 pounds over a span of just 18 months in what is one of the most impressive transformations.

His next goal? Becoming an MMA fighter.

“My workout routine has evolved throughout the years,” he added. “In the beginning, it was mainly based off of strength training, now it’s moreso based on technique and being more functional… Being an MMA fighter has been a dream of mine since my weight loss journey. “… When I look in the mirror now, I see the person I always visualized. I’m looking forward to the future as far as making sure my body, my mind and spirit can be where they need to be to compete as a mixed martial artist. I’m going to continue to evolve and become more and strengthen up my body. The first way out is in, so look inward to the answer that you need, once you find that answer, go from there.”

It’s an admirable story and it’ll be interesting to see if he does end up achieving another goal in venturing into the MMA world. An amateur fight would certainly be the best way forward if he does reach that stage rather than going professional right away.

But that’s looking too far into the future for now.

You can watch his journey below: