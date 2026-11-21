Diyar Nurgozhay followed an effective opening round with a sudden head-kick finish against Alik Lorenz at UFC Qatar. The Kazakh light heavyweight dropped the promotional newcomer early in the second and forced the referee to intervene after a series of punches on the ground.

The official result was a TKO by head kick and punches at 0:24 of Round 2, giving Nurgozhay a third consecutive victory. Saturday’s preliminary-card meeting took place at ABHA Arena in Doha, with both fighters having registered 205 pounds at the official weigh-in.

Round 1: Lorenz fires back before the takedown

Nurgozhay began by attacking the legs and sweeping Lorenz off his feet. The American stood, but his opponent maintained a rear waist lock and unloaded punches before they separated. Lorenz showed he could threaten in return, connecting with a clean one-two and bringing his right hand into the exchanges.

The Kazakh fighter mixed a front kick to the body with hooks upstairs and downstairs. Lorenz kept advancing behind power punches and a jab, rather than allowing the opening sweep to keep him on the defensive. A left hand and uppercut from Nurgozhay met him as he rushed forward.

HEADKICK LANDS CLEAN FOR NURGOZHAY 🤯 He gets the 2nd round TKO! [ #UFCQatar | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/b7xFcO90u6 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 21, 2026

Midway through the round, Nurgozhay changed the terms of the fight with a single-leg takedown. He worked between the head and body from top position as Lorenz briefly considered a triangle from underneath. The attack did not develop, and the man on top increased his output with punches and elbows.

Lorenz moved toward the fence and eventually made it back to his feet near the bell, but took more shots on the way up. The opening round had therefore tested him in both phases: he had landed standing, then spent the latter portion trying to escape from underneath.

Round 2: A high kick leaves no room to recover

Lorenz stepped forward with a one-two when the fight resumed. Nurgozhay reset and sent a high kick into the head, knocking his opponent backward to the canvas. He followed immediately with hammerfists. With the punches unanswered, referee Mike Beltran stepped in rather than allowing the sequence to continue.

KAZAKHSTAN’S OWN 🇰🇿 Diyar Nurgozhay caps off a dominant performance with a TKO victory at #UFCQatar! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/qPolYuESR8 — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

Another step forward for Nurgozhay

The matchup brought together two Contender Series graduates at different points in their UFC careers. Nurgozhay had already won twice this year to level his promotional record before Saturday. Lorenz was making his first Octagon appearance after earning his contract this season; he had previously lost to Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev on Season 9.

Nurgozhay’s overall record now stands at 13–2, with three wins and two losses in the UFC. Lorenz dropped to 8–3 overall and 0–1 in the promotion. The defeat came in his first appearance since his Contender Series contract win in August.