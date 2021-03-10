Disney CEO Defends Decision To Fire Gina Carano From The Mandalorian

MMA pioneer turned actress Gina Carano has had quite the 2021. After making controversial social media posts comparing modern-day Republicans to Holocaust victims, the Mandalorian star would be fired shortly after for her political comparisons.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano posted. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Carano vs. The World

Carano retired from MMA in 2009; a decade later, she is fighting a new fight. Cancel culture. The hashtag #FireGinaCarano caught fire on Twitter trending so much that Disney ultimately burning the bridge with the Star Wars star.

Disney’s decision had not come at the expense of just this post, but a combination of multiple posts Carano had been posting for months including anti-mask, conspiracies and transphobic sentiments. These posts were deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable” via a LucasFilm representative.

At a recent Disney shareholders meeting, one shareholder asked the following: (H/T MMAFighting)

“It’s clear that there’s a new blacklist punishing conservatives in the entertainment industry. Disney Plus actors Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano tweeted similar analogies of current political events to Nazi Germany. Yet only Carano, who is considered a conservative, was fired from ‘The Mandalorian.’ Regarding Disney, a blacklist, this is the way?”

The Boss Responds

Disney CEO Bob Chapek broke the silence on the matter, responding to the shareholder.

“I don’t really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning.” Chapek said. “Yet, instead, standing for values, values that are universal: values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity, and values of inclusion. We seek to have not only how we operate, but the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world that we live in and I think that’s a world that we all should live in, in harmony and peace.”

Fighting On

Despite firing, “Conviction” will continue on with her acting career as she is currently working on a new movie with outspoken conservative, Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire.