(Video) Din Thomas ROASTS Stephen A. Smith in Spoof Sparring

Din Thomas Replicates Stephen A. Smith Mitt Work Video

ESPN personality and long-time journalist Stephen. A Smith set the MMA world on fire. After UFC 246, Smith provided fans and hardcore alike with his analysis of the main event between Conor McGregor and “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone. Although Joe Rogan seemed to not enjoy Smith’s analysis, fans as well believed that Stephen A. should train before he gave his opinion. Well, a video of Smith surfaced of him hitting the mitts in a pair of boxing gloves. And, some of the MMA world decided to take their turn in giving expert analysis on what they witnessed. One of those experts was a long time MMA coach Din Thomas.

Din Thomas is one of the coaches at American Top Team in Coconut Creek in Florida. Once he got hold of Stephen A’s training footage, he couldn’t help himself but mock the situation. The footage of Smith’s training can be seen all over the internet. Even active fighters that are currently apart of the UFC roster saw the video and made their voice heard on what they saw.

Din Thomas Shares the Video on Social Media

Thomas shared his spoof of the video on his Instagram account. During the video, he practiced his “mitt work” with King Mo. Surprisingly, he even dressed comparably to the original video and found a related pair of gloves.

The Reception of Stephen A. Smith in MMA

Clearly the die-hard portion of the MMA community isn’t happy with the analysis from Stephen A. in the sport. Hardcores were livid once Smith voiced his opinion that he believed Cerrone didn’t show up to the fight. Additionally, he said that he thought that Cowboy gave up quickly once he felt the pressure.

What happens when you anger the MMA community? Jokes. Memes. And, a bunch of parody videos. Material will be continued to be made about Smith until hardcores believe that he is covering the sport with the right amount of intelligence and integrity. Until then, expect more spoofs of Stephen A to be released in the future