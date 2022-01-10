Dillon Danis Finally Responds To Ariel Helwani After Massive Roast: “You’re A Terrible Writer”

It took a week, but Bellator fighter Dillon Danis finally responded to Ariel Helwani trolling him on Twitter.

What happened

Last Saturday, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani got fed up with Danis calling him a bitch for covering Jake Paul’s fight and savagely trolled and scorched him on Twitter.

Guys if you think life sucks right now just think you could have begged for 3 years to fight an 0-0 YouTuber and 3 years later still not be popular enough or good enough to even be considered a worthy opponent for him. Imagine that. In other words, you could be @dillondanis. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 1, 2022

The pair had a pretty good relationship prior to Helwani roasting him on Twitter; however, the relationship seems to be over. For now.

The response

One week after Helwani’s or, in this case, “Heelwani” dropped the series of fiery tweets, Danis responded with his own troll job. Was it as powerful as Helwani’s? No, but you be the judge.

“Ariel It’s bad enough you’ve been fired by every media outlet Don’t beg for crumbs from joke Paul by attacking me. Just fade into oblivion,” Danis wrote.” “Took me awhile to read your insipid, bland, lifeless, Junior High ‘Journalism’. You’re a terrible writer. What did you do w/the $ your Mommy gave you for writing lessons? God knows you didn’t buy a gym membership with it Your arms look like car antennas.”



Ariel

It's bad enough you've been fired by every media outlet

Don't beg for crumbs from joke paul by attacking me

Just fade into oblivion. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 7, 2022

Took me awhile to read your insipid, bland, lifeless, Junior High "Journalism". You're a terrible writer

What did you do w/the $ your Mommy gave you for writing lessons? God knows you didn't buy a gym membership with it

Your arms look like car antennas — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 7, 2022

The undefeated fighter continued.

“You’re a guy with ONE Shirt and ZERO Original Ideas. If you couldn’t beg fighters into giving you material you’d be making money being a fluffier for your wife’s boyfriend. “You’re lucky you weren’t born before cars had power steering or your wife would hafta park the car Your autobiography is going to be called NOBODY LEFT TO GET FIRED BY. “And DON’T text me from your 7-Eleven Burner Phone and say it’s “all good” You’re a TWO FACED BUM Go play w/your WWE action figures You BORING DWEEB,” Danis wrote.”



Helwani has not responded to Danis’ tweets publicly yet, but if it’s anything like the journalist’s last few beefs, he will probably drop a promo and address the situation next week on The MMA Hour.

Still a fighter?

The world is an entirely different place since Danis last fought. Literally. Facing nasty injuries and being a troll on the internet himself, fans have wondered if he will ever fight again. Well, we got some good news. He posted a video of him sparring on Twitter, saying it is day one.

“day 1 back i swear i’m taking everyone’s head off mark my words,” Danis wrote.



day 1 back 🙏 i swear i’m taking everyone’s head off mark my words. pic.twitter.com/scRJ04CCt0 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 8, 2022

Bellator president Scott Coker said Danis would return this year, so we are just waiting on a fight announcement.