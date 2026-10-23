Dillon Danis Says Nina Agdal Lawsuit Has Cost Him Over $500,000

Dillon Danis says his legal dispute with Nina Agdal has cost him more than $500,000. Speaking with Ariel Helwani before RAF 14, he described the expense and strain of the proceedings while continuing to deny wrongdoing.

Asked how much he had spent, Danis answered:

“I would say over 500k, maybe more.”

He said the case had not reached trial, described lengthy depositions and anticipated further questioning. He accused the opposing side of prolonging proceedings to exhaust his resources. Those are his allegations, not findings about either side’s conduct or a court-verified accounting of his expenses.

Danis also maintained that he had merely redistributed material already available and declined to apologize. He compared the experience unfavorably with fighting Francis Ngannou. That comparison expressed frustration with litigation; it was not a challenge or announcement of a boxing or MMA contest.

The dispute extends beyond the boxing match

Agdal filed her federal lawsuit against Danis in New Jersey on September 6, 2023, before his bout with Logan Paul. The docket identifies her as the plaintiff and Danis as the defendant. Paul was described as a non-party in a subsequent federal order concerning discovery associated with that case.

In that January 13, 2025 order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero addressed Agdal’s effort to obtain subscriber information for an X account. The requested information included identifying and contact details. The subpoena arose from a disagreement about the origin of a private video, rather than the scoring or conduct of the Manchester fight.

The order summarized Agdal’s allegations of unauthorized disclosure of an intimate image, invasion of privacy, defamation and false light. It also recorded Danis’s position that he obtained the video from another X account and denied involvement in, or knowledge of, hacking. The discovery ruling did not decide the underlying claims against him.

Spero found that Agdal had made a preliminary showing supporting her intimate-image and privacy claims, sufficient for the discovery request. He concluded that her need for the identifying information outweighed the account holder’s anonymity interests and directed X to comply by January 28, 2025. That was an evidentiary threshold for obtaining records, not a final liability judgment.

The older New Jersey docket records a September 2023 order restricting nonconsensual posting of sexually explicit photographs of Agdal. That historical entry explains part of the case’s early procedural history; it does not establish the outcome of any later hearing or replace a current docket update.

A fresh account, not a new court ruling

Paul defeated Danis by disqualification on October 14, 2023. Their boxing match ended amid a ring disturbance after Danis attempted to grapple. The competitive result and Agdal’s separate civil claims are different matters, even though the online promotion of that fight supplies the dispute’s background.

The Helwani interview was published October 22, with Uncrowned circulating the lawsuit excerpt early October 23. It was recorded ahead of the RAF 14 press-conference altercation. His remarks therefore should not be presented as a response to that later incident, or as confirmation of a settlement, judgment or trial date.