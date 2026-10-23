Dillon Danis Says Nick Diaz Fight Was Discussed After Mike Perry Bout

Dillon Danis says a proposed fight with Nick Diaz was discussed as a follow-up to his scheduled Mike Perry bout. Diaz has not confirmed that account.

Speaking to reporters during RAF 14 fight week in a Home of Fight video published on October 22, Danis claimed Diaz had been receptive before the plan stalled. He did not identify a promoter, date, signed agreement or specific reason that negotiations stopped.

“Nick was supposed to be the fight after Perry.”

Danis alluded vaguely to personal difficulties without supplying evidence of a medical condition. He renewed his interest in Nate Diaz, claiming a proposed contract included $250,000 compensation if he withdrew. No contract was produced. He added:

“I could beat Nick and Nate in the same night in the same ring.”

The Perry Fight Never Reached The Cage

The sequence starts with an actual booking that fell apart. Danis had been scheduled to meet Perry at Duel Arena 1 in Orlando on August 29. After his withdrawal, Brandon Jenkins accepted the replacement assignment during fight week. Danis subsequently released footage showing a deep wound near his wrist being treated and stitched.

That documented late opponent change is separate from the newly described Diaz discussions. One involved a publicly advertised main event and a replacement competitor; the other remains an account of private matchmaking without disclosed terms.

Perry went ahead against Jenkins, but a shoulder injury ended his night in the first round. The official result was a Jenkins TKO at 2:38. It was not a completed Perry-Danis fight, and the two men still have not settled that particular matchup in competition.

Earlier Diaz Friction Does Not Establish An Agreement

Nate’s name was already part of the dispute before this week’s scrum. On August 28, he mocked Danis after the Perry withdrawal. Danis responded by alleging that Nate had rejected multiple offers worth more than a million dollars. The exchange was a public argument about an alleged offer, not evidence that Nate had signed to compete.

Perry has since outlined his own ambitions. In his October 20 interview with Ariel Helwani, he said he was moving on from BKFC for a new challenge and expected MMA to feature in his future. He did not identify a finalized opponent or return date. When discussing Danis, he expressed anger and considered confronting him, without announcing an agreed contest.

His account also included ongoing shoulder rehabilitation, a gradual return to training and a follow-up appointment expected in November. Perry described medical advice he had received rather than presenting an independent clearance. Those recovery plans remain a practical part of his next competitive step, regardless of the names being raised publicly.