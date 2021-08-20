Dillon Danis Would ‘Go To Jail For Murder’ After Fighting Diego Sanchez In BKFC

Longtime combat sports veteran Diego Sanchez is looking for an opponent to make his BKFC debut against. He called for it to be against Dillon Danis but the BJJ practitioner does not seem too keen on that idea himself.

Sanchez has been trying to secure an opponent for his bare-knuckle debut since his ill-fated departure from the UFC, following concerns of his then-coach Joshua Fabia. While fans have questioned whether or not he should even be competing, he has been expressing interest in a wide array of foes for his possible foray into the world of BKFC.

It seems that he set his sights on a potential matchup with BJJ standout Dillon Danis, who has been having his own share of callouts recently. In fact, it was one of these callouts on Twitter that saw Diego commenting, throwing his name in the hat for people that Danis could fight.

“Box me Dillon I’m closer to your size/age & would fight you at any weight in any sport!” Sanchez wrote. “You are a BIG GANGSTA WHY DONT YOU POP YOUR CHERRY AND BARE THOSE BJJ KNUCKLES IN”

Box me Dillon I’m closer to your size/age & would fight you at any weight in any sport!

You are a BIG GANGSTA WHY DONT YOU POP YOUR CHERRY AND BARE THOSE BJJ KNUCKLES IN @bareknucklefc @DavidFeldman @trillerfight @triller — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) August 19, 2021

Dillon Danis Fires Back At Diego Sanchez

While Diego Sanchez said he would be down to fight Dillon Danis under any ruleset, he tagged the folks at BKFC and Triller, seemingly angling for a boxing match. That being said, it seems that the training partner to Conor McGregor did not take too kindly to this callout.

Dillon responded to Diego’s message, by expressing his disinterest in fighting the 39 year old. More specifically, he thinks that this fight would end in legal troubles for him, if they were to step into the ring together.

“i don’t wanna go to jail for murder stay outta this little guy before you get hurt,” Danis wrote in response to Sanchez.

i don’t wanna go to jail for murder stay outta this little guy before you get hurt. https://t.co/QWp54U7IN2 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 19, 2021

The fact of the matter is that Dillon Danis has showed no level of striking prowess to suggest he would come close to murdering Diego Sanchez. With that in mind, perhaps a grappling match would be a better opportunity for these two, given Dillon’s skills on the mats, and Diego’s history of never being submitted.