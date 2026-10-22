Dillon Danis Says Conor McGregor Is Focused On Knee Recovery In Los Angeles

Dillon Danis says Conor McGregor has moved past the initial emotional impact of his UFC 329 injury and is concentrating on rehabilitation in Los Angeles. Speaking with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck in an interview released October 22, his longtime training partner described a more positive outlook without offering a new fight date.

Danis declined to disclose their private conversations. He said the abrupt end to a comeback after five years away had been difficult for McGregor, but that his mindset had subsequently improved.

There’s something about Conor that when he puts his mind towards something, he gets it done.

According to Danis, McGregor has round-the-clock nursing support, is doing his rehabilitation exercises and has isolated himself in L.A. to focus on his knee. He also described near-daily contact and said he was pleased by his friend’s current condition. That is a teammate’s account, not medical clearance.

The setback occurred against Max Holloway on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their welterweight rematch ended by first-round injury TKO after 1:09. McGregor went down, Holloway followed with punches and referee Marc Goddard stopped the contest. The UFC 329 result interrupted his first Octagon appearance since the Dustin Poirier trilogy in July 2021.

McGregor later identified damage to both his ACL and meniscus. In his own injury update, he compared it with the knee injury from his first Holloway bout in 2013, specifying that the new damage was on the opposite leg. His comparison included returning against Diego Brandao nine months after that earlier injury; it was not a confirmed timetable for this recovery. The earlier Holloway meeting took place at featherweight and ended in a decision victory for McGregor. July’s return, by contrast, was contested at 170 pounds, not for either man’s old featherweight championship.

The UFC estimate and McGregor’s preferred window

The UFC’s public estimate was more cautious. After Zuffa Boxing 09 in New York, Dana White put the absence at approximately a year. White had spoken with McGregor over FaceTime at ringside, but did not announce an opponent or a booked return event.

McGregor subsequently pointed toward International Fight Week 2027 in a social-media update. His remaining UFC contract commitment has been one fight, making that proposed appearance consequential beyond the rehabilitation itself. Naming a preferred window, however, is separate from the promotion confirming a contest. Danis’ latest account address McGregor’s day-to-day recovery and determination rather than establishing that the summer plan has been medically approved or finalized.