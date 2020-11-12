It is not a secret that The Original Ultimate Fighter, Diego Sanchez is a bit of a strange guy. However he says that he was recently visited by extraterrestrial life recently, making people question just how odd he really is.

Even when Sanchez was a contestant on the first season of the Ultimate Fighter, he was shown to have an oddball personality. This only grew as he became more known in the sport, with him showing varying degrees of strange behavior over the years. Unfortunately as he has gotten older, the decisions he has made, particularly with his coaching staff, has made many people question his mental health and if he has taken too many blows to the head.

Diego Sanchez Was Visited By A UFO

Now it seems that there is a bit more reason to be concerned about the mental health of Diego Sanchez. In an odd post to his Twitter, the MMA vet says that he was visited by extraterrestrial life. While on his patio, he says a UFO visited him and his daughter, floating about them for a brief period before leaving.

“I was doing energy work on my patio as a ufo flew right up on me,” Sanchez wrote. “I called for my daughter quick quick she watched this thing Hoover only hundreds of feet away Albuquerque is a trip sightings are regular here. But this shit was contact tonight it was obvious it was watching me”

Today a powerful portal of light energy is open. If there ever was a night to connect with the universe

tonight is the night. I have been celebrating and connecting all day

Now we here at MiddleEasy like to keep an open minds when it comes to the idea that we are not alone in the universe. That being said, Diego Sanchez may need to start having serious discussions about the long-term effects of getting punched in the head for a living. If he was really visited by a UFO that’s great, but we only hope that he has people in his life that will help him look at things objectively and make the best decision for his health.