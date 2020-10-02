Diego Sanchez took on Jake Matthews at UFC 253. While “The Nightmare” is focused was focused on his Australian adversary, during interviews he spoke about his legacy. Sanchez spoke about a perfect world where he would win his next four fights and then take on Conor McGregor. Unfortunately for Diego, he wasn’t able to get past Matthews. But, Sanchez recently revealed that he fought with a torn labrum in his left hip.

Diego Sanchez Seapks on Torn Labrum

Sanchez also spoke about having Stephan Bonnar in his corner for the fight. Which is a pairing most fans thought would never happen due to their iconic altercations on “The Ultimate Fighter.” But, Diego now has a new outlook on life, claiming that things have now come full circle for him. While being known as one of the most durable fighters in UFC history, father time catches up with everybody. And, injuries in the sport certainly come with the territory.

“Warriors don’t always win. They do however always survive! I took a fight on the other side of the world on a month’s notice, fought my fourth primed 26 years old out of the last five opponents. With a torn labrum in my left hip! I positively pressed the fight with a streaking 5-1 welterweight prospect,” said Sanchez. “Had a face to face with @danawhite with not one negative word only respect and love. I might have some haters but that’s only an accurate identification of success. Made it my 36 trips to the octagon. Today I will get treatment on my torn labrum @utahstemcells @jon_anik was incorrect during fight commentary as he credited stem cell for helping me in between fights. This is my first partnership with a stem cell facility and am very excited to see how this treatment can help extend my longevity.”

Remaining Optimistic

While Sanchez remains optimistic about his performance, the fight was rather lopsided. Matthews was easily ahead on the scorecards, winning 30-26 on all scorecards. Diagnosing the torn labrum injury as a possible factor in the loss is conceivable. However, the general consensus is hopeful that Sanchez retires before he is badly hurt in the cage.