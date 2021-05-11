Diego Sanchez To Take Part In UFC Funded Professional Athletes Brain Health Study

There seems to be some reconciliation in the relationship between the UFC and Diego Sanchez. A part of this comes from the fighter enrolling in a brain health study that the UFC is helping to fund.

The original Ultimate Fighter winner, Sanchez was cut by the UFC following concerns about his coach, Joshua Fabia. The two have made the rounds since then, throwing a variety of accusations towards the UFC, Dana White, and more.

One of the things that Diego said, was that he could not get anybody from the UFC to answer his phone calls. This somewhat made sense, given the volatile nature of his departure from the promotion, and the concerns that Fabia was looking to build a case against the promotion to take to court.

Diego Sanchez To Enter Brain Health Study

It would appear that Diego Sanchez has started to repair his relationship with the UFC, and it all starts with a study on his brain health. Although that does not mean that Diego has changed his mind on the situation.

Speaking in a recent interview, the veteran explained that he will be enrolling in an Professional Athletes Brain Health Study at the Cleveland Health Clinic, where the UFC helps to fund research on CTE and other concerns. That said, he still plans on getting a second opinion on their findings.

“We’re talking, man,” Sanchez told MMA Fighting. “We’re going to do some studies and get myself and my mental health and everything documented by the doctors at the Cleveland Health Clinic and a couple other places that they’re going to pay for me to go to. We’re going to see how that goes, and then we’re going to get a second opinion.”

Sanchez goes on to say that he has been having issues from his long career in the Octagon. Additionally he admits to feeling vulnerable at the moment, under the current circumstances.

“I’ve got to take care of myself now,” he said. “I have issues from fighting for a long career, and I hope that science gets better, that these doctors can do a good job and see what’s going on and give me some help. “To be honest, I feel vulnerable right now, and I’m dealing with a billion-dollar corporation,” Sanchez continued. So if you guys want to pretend like they’re the most honest company and they’re doing the most honest and moral work, you can pretend and bullsh*t yourself, but I ain’t going to believe that. When medicals have been a part of this whole scandal, and medicals potentially being falsified, we don’t know what’s going on. “We’ve been a part of an investigation that’s been going on for a couple of years. Right now, we’re at this step. The UFC’s going to help me get some MRIs and some studies done, and we’re going to move forward from there.”

