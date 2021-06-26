Diego Sanchez Teases BKFC Crossover: “I Never Really Liked The UFC Gloves Anyway”

Diego Sanchez might be making a move to bare-knuckle boxing.

The original ‘Ultimate Fighter’ isn’t one to turn down challenges. Sanchez has competed at four weight classes throughout his UFC career. But it looks four-ounce gloves may be left behind at some stage for the MMA veteran.

What’s Next?

Sanchez is beginning a new chapter after all. A break-up with the UFC and walking away from controversial coach Joshua Fabia has led many to wonder what is next for ‘The Nightmare’.

Tickets to BKFC 18 would provide the fans with a new narrative to look on.

BKFC Bound?

Sanchez was flown out to the fights this weekend by BKFC President David Feldman. He would make a guest appearance as a speaker at the official press conference. From then on, Sanchez would shed some light on what he wants do in the future.

“If I ever get into (bare-knuckle boxing), yeah, it would be fun,” Sanchez said. “I never really liked the gloves in the UFC anyway. So, I think it’s better. You got to pick your shots. You got to be smarter. We got to probably do a boxing fight first, warm these hands up. We’re going to see. We’re going to keep everything open.”

Whether it be with boxing gloves or no gloves at all, Sanchez is looking to step into the boxing ring to make some good money. A healthy relationship with David Feldman could ease him into this entirely different sport.

“I like Dave, and Dave’s a good man,” Sanchez said. “He flew me out here, and it ain’t the first time he’s flown me out. Dave’s a solid guy, and I appreciate that.”

We have seen former UFC stars, Paige VanZant, Rachael Ostovich and others cross over into bare-knuckle so it may be a matter of time before Sanchez inks a deal with BKFC.