Diego Ferreira will face MarQuel Mederos in a lightweight bout at UFC Dallas on January 16, 2027. The promotion included their matchup in its latest official announcement for the American Airlines Center event, putting an experienced Brazilian veteran opposite a prospect returning to his hometown.

Mederos had already named Ferreira as his opponent in a November 13 Instagram announcement. That earlier fighter confirmation now has the backing of the UFC’s own matchup graphic, which identifies the weight class and date. The pairing is also listed on the promotion’s event card.

Mederos brings an unbeaten UFC run back to Dallas

The Dallas native enters the booking with a 12-1-1 professional record. His most recent appearance ended with a second-round stoppage of Mason Jones on August 22. The UFC records the finish at 2:07, giving Mederos a win after his April majority draw against Chris Padilla.

Before those two 2026 appearances, Mederos had beaten Landon Quinones, Austin Hubbard and Mark Choinski inside the Octagon. Those results leave him with four UFC victories and one draw. The promotion lists an eleven-fight unbeaten streak overall, with his sole professional defeat coming before he joined the organization.

The rest of #UFCDallas is here 👊 They look to start 2027 off with a bang! [ LIVE JAN 16 on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/4xsQp23mNd — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2026

The 29-year-old trains at the MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona, according to his UFC profile. Dallas remains his place of origin, and his own announcement made the location central to the booking rather than presenting it as just another road assignment.

“Home sweet home.”

Mederos wrote those words alongside the opponent and January date. He earned his UFC opportunity on Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2023, stopping Issa Isakov in the opening round. His official record now credits him with seven knockout wins and five decisions, with no submission victories.

Ferreira arrives after an August rebound

Ferreira’s last outing was a unanimous-decision victory over Billy Quarantillo on August 8. That result ended a two-fight losing stretch: his official written fight history lists defeats to Grant Dawson in January 2025 and Alexander Hernandez that September. The Quarantillo win restored momentum before this next assignment.

The 41-year-old carries a 20-7 record into the booking and a much longer UFC tenure than his opponent. Ferreira first competed for the organization in June 2014, while Mederos made his promotional debut in February 2024. Their experience gap is one of the clearest distinctions in this lightweight pairing.

There is a Texas connection on Ferreira’s side, too. The UFC’s Dallas announcement lists him as fighting out of Melissa, Texas, while Mederos represents Glendale by way of Dallas. Ferreira’s career includes seven submission victories, giving him a different finishing background from the opponent he will meet in January.

The event is headlined by the previously announced Yair Rodriguez–Steve Garcia featherweight matchup. Paramount+ will carry the January card. The promotion’s announcement does not assign Ferreira and Mederos a specific running order, so their placement should not be treated as fixed.



