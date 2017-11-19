Diaz vs. Woodley status, Stipe update, Colby Covington in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

The less said about UFC Sydney the better. The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill abides but it is no longer Sunday in Australia.

It was always going to be hard to top one fighter throwing a boomerang at another fighter on the streets of Sydney but UFC Fight Night Sydney may have been the worst UFC card top to bottom of the year.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Meditate, cleanse yourself of some bad MMA and then reflect upon the latest Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

The proposed Tyron Woodley vs. Nate Diaz rumored title fight may be on life support. In what once appeared to be a sure thing has not hit a snag in negotiations. Depending how many or how little pay per views main events the UFC has in 2018 will greatly affect if Diaz vs. Woodley gets made.

Rumor is there is a direct correlation between the timing of the Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm UFC 219 contract talks with the rumored Diaz vs. Woodley. Whoever signed first, may have gotten the UFC 219 main event. Sources say the money offers increased for both Holm and Cyborg the moment Diaz vs. Woodley looked like a done deal

Stipe Miocic return to the UFC appears to be getting closer. While waiting for the heavyweight division to shake out, rumored contract talks have finally moved forward. If no title contenders emerge for Miocic, a super-fight with Daniel Cormier may be back on the table for 2018

Huge if true but after being hit right in the face by a boomerang Colby Covington was sent home early by the UFC and relieved of both his press and fan obligations for the Fight Night event. How Covington goes about pressing charges on Fabricio Werdum may directly affect how he is matched up next by the UFC title. Rumor is before the incident, Covington was nearly locked into a number one contender’s fight next.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.