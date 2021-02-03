Nate Diaz on Fighting Dustin Poirier: “F–k a Weight Class” After Poirier’s Video

When Nate Diaz returns to fighting, he plans on competing in the UFC’s welterweight division. At least that’s what Diaz’s initial plans were. However, after hearing Dustin Poirier’s words against him, Nate made it clear that after those “fighting words,” a weight class doesn’t matter.

UFC 257

Dustin Poirier flipped the MMA world upside down and dropped it on its head after knocking out Conor McGregor at UFC 257. However, the impressive victory didn’t earn Poirier a world title due to the UFC brass trying to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return. Now, Poirier has been put into a strange position in regards to which fight could be next for him in his career. Should he pursue the title? Or, should he secure a trilogy fight against Conor? Either way, Poirier has a long list of potential next opponents, and, he listed Nate Diaz as one of the fights he wants.

“I always wanted to whoop Nate Diaz’s a**, that interests me. I’m sure something will make sense but just right now, I don’t know. Me and Conor are one and one. Nate Diaz got away and likes to talk a lot of (expletive/shit) online. I just gotta go back home and we’ll see,” said Poirier in the post-fight press conference after defeating McGregor.

Diaz Responds to Poirier

However, Diaz responded in the most Stockton, California way possible. Nate took to Twitter to respond to Poirier, stating that he would fight him no matter what the weight class is. But, if a weight class is involved, it would be welterweight.

NDA soldier 170 lbs

Come get you some of the real 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/d97Qqunr0I — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

“NDA soldier 170 lbs. Come get you some of the real.” wrote Diaz. These are fighting words tho

So f–k a weight class,” responded Nate to a video of Poirier.

These are fighting words tho

So fuck a weight class 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/o1H61zQIy6 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

Making the Fight

Would fans like to see Poirier face Diaz next in a welterweight matchup? Or, should Dustin continue to focus on making his way towards the UFC lightweight championship?