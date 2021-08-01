(Video) Watch Nate Diaz “Punch” The Rock in Cardboard Cutout Form

Dwyane, “The Rock” Johnson, was an integral UFC 244 that helped propel the event to new success. The Rock promised Jorge Masvidal that if he defeated Nate Diaz for the ‘BMF’ title, he would place it around Masvidal’s waist. Still, Diaz has carried his beef with The Rock into his current social media postings.

Nate Diaz’s Beef with The Rock Continues

During the post-fight interviews for UFC 244, Nate had some choice comments for The Rock. In a nutshell, Diaz wasn’t a fan of The Rock’s unfair behavior towards Jorge Masvidal leading up to the ‘BMF’ title fight.

“F**k ‘The Rock,’ too, man! That mother****er over here playing me. Seeing him over there, smiling with Masvidal. Should have had Mike Tyson handing out a belt, if anybody. I didn’t give a f**k about no belt anyway, but he can get it, too,” said Diaz during the presser.

Nearly two years later, Diaz seems to have an issue with “The Great One.” Even if he was playing around, Nate took to social media to show a short video of him punching The Rock. Unfortunately for Nate, the closest he could get to Rocky was in the form of a cardboard cutout.

Nate Diaz punching a rock pic.twitter.com/Vfk18UXJMw — Keith Peterson (@KPetersonUFC) July 30, 2021

The Rock’s Relationship with Nate Diaz

However, it seems like Nate’s playful issues with The Rock are merely one-sided. When asked about Diaz’s past, The Rock credited Nate’s toughness while explaining his and Masvidal’s relationship.

“He (Nate Diaz) is as advertised. Nate, he gets it. He knows that me and Jorge… we’re boys, we’re from Miami. We have a lot of deep connections down there,” explained The Rock to Ariel Helwani. “A lot of the fighters we know, a lot of the coaches and trainers that we know, a lot of the gyms that we’ve been to down there. So there’s a connection, so no I was totally fine with it (Nate’s comments). He gets it.”

If Diaz and Masvidal happen to face each other again, fans could expect The Rock to be involved in the buildup again.