Nate Diaz Calls Out Dustin Poirier to 185lbs Fight, Poirier Responds

Nate Diaz is calling out Dustin Poirier to a fight in the UFC’s middleweight division. While neither man has competed in the UFC’s 185lbs division, both are seemingly willing to make the fight happen.

These days, Diaz is as good of a promoter as Conor McGregor when getting the fans excited for a matchup. Couple that with the notion that Nate has a cult following, and it’s easy to see why he’s able to get big paydays and opponents with household names.

Nate Diaz Calls Out Dustin Poirier at 185lbs.

Earlier today, Nate took to social media to call out Dustin Poirier, who is fresh off of closing out a trilogy against Conor McGregor. However, Nate’s callout was 185lbs, a division that neither fighter has competed under the UFC umbrella.

“185lbs. Pull up,” said Diaz on Twitter.

After defeating McGregor for a second time, UFC President Dana White said that the next fight for Poirier would be for the lightweight championship. But, Dustin said that his main priority is to make as much money as possible in his UFC career, with title aspirations coming second to his responsibilities as a man.

However, Dustin accepted Nate’s callout rather quickly.

“I’d touch you up at any weight,” responded Poirier.

Previous Call Outs

Previously, Nate called out Dustin to fight in the welterweight division. Poirier also expressed his desire to fight Nate Diaz after he knocked out Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

“I always wanted to whoop Nate Diaz’s a**, that interests me. I’m sure something will make sense but just right now, I don’t know. Me and Conor are one and one. Nate Diaz got away and likes to talk a lot of (expletive/shit) online. I just gotta go back home and we’ll see,” said Poirier in the post-fight press conference after defeating McGregor.

Are fans interested in seeing Poirier versus Diaz? If so, which division would make the fight the most competitive?