Nate Diaz doesn’t believe Khabib Nurmagomedov is undefeated.

Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje in their UFC 254 headliner this past weekend to become the undisputed lightweight champion as well as remain undefeated with a 29-0 record.

“The Eagle” shocked many in the combat sports world by calling time on his career soon after as many began to debate as to whether Nurmagomedov would go down as one of, if not the greatest fighter of all time.

When it comes to utter dominance, Nurmagomedov is certainly up there as he lost only a couple of rounds throughout his professional career while his record is unlikely to be matched anytime soon.

But for Diaz, Nurmagomedov already suffered a defeat and it came at his own hands.

Diaz Sees Nurmagomedov As 29-1

Diaz and Nurmagomedov notably had an altercation at a 2015 World Series of Fighting event that erupted into a brawl.

The Stockton native has claimed a victory over Nurmagomedov since and reiterated it on Sunday.

“29 and 1”

That particular tweet led to plenty of ridicule and not only from fans.

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson and current welterweight contender Gilbert Burns both clapped back at Diaz soon after with images of him losing fights.

“Ssshhh….. 🤫”

“Just stop @NateDiaz209″

Diaz hasn’t responded to either nor has he tweeted since the original tweet. However, it should definitely be interesting to see if he comes up with a retort.