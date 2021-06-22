Nate Diaz Mocks Kamaru Usman, Usman Receptive To Fight: ‘I See You 209’

Could we see Kamaru Usman vs. Nate Diaz next? The wheels are certainly in motion.

Although Diaz lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this month, his stock only went up especially after wobbling the Briton in the fifth round in what was undoubtedly the most significant moment of the fight.

Edwards won’t be getting the next title shot, however, as Colby Covington is expected to fight Usman in a rematch later this year. Not that Diaz is too impressed.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday to give his thoughts on that matchup.

“Who dis guy fighting next ? Someone he already koed 🤦🏻‍♂️”

Usman Seemingly Open To Diaz Fight

While Usman would love to get the chance to shut Covington up again, it doesn’t seem to be something high up on his list of priorities either.

That was even more eveident when the welterweight king responded to Diaz a couple of hours later.

“I see you 209. If you really want this 187 then call your boy hunter 😏”

While Usman certainly has some say in who he gets to fight next, it might be too late to get a fight with Diaz in the works, especially with UFC president Dana White repeatedly maintaining that “Chaos” was next.

Then again, it’s not the first time Covington has been skipped over.