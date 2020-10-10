Nate Diaz is continuing his rivalry with welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

The Stockton native recently posted a video of Hooker finishing Burns via knockout during their lightweight bout back in 2018.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya would respond soon after by praising his teammate Hooker, to which Diaz responded by calling “Hangman” the number one welterweight contender.

“Your boys the #1 welterweight right now 👊🏼”

Your boys the #1 welterweight right now 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 10, 2020

Hooker, of course, competes in the lightweight division while Burns has won six straight and moved up to welterweight where he is now expected to challenge for the title next ever since that defeat.

So what is the reason for Diaz’s post? Simply to get underneath Burns’ skin like he did when the Brazilian was initially expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the title. One would imagine Diaz is also looking to get into the welterweight title mix as well.

“Durinho” would not take long to respond though as he posted footage of Diaz’s fight with Jorge Masvidal back in November.

“Only difference my is couple years old, yours was you last fight @NateDiaz209”

Only difference my is couple years old, yours was you last fight @NateDiaz209 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/wwAG14AIb3 pic.twitter.com/BT8gRloEA2 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 9, 2020

He would also mock the number of defeats on Diaz’s record.

Diaz has not responded as of yet, but one can imagine this isn’t the last he will be tweeting about Burns especially with him set to face Usman early next year after the champion was unable to compete in December.