Nate Diaz Pushes For January Return, Moves On From Dustin Poirier And Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz is looking for a fight. However, it’s got to be worth his while.

Future Plans

The UFC superstar has been left without a fight in late 2021. Diaz has been asking for a fight this December for quite some time, but he would end up not getting an opponent. The UFC wouldn’t give him top contender Vicente Luque and Diaz wouldn’t be a fan of the promotion offering rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

With his plans ruined, the younger Diaz brother is hoping to make his dreams come true in 2022. He wants to start it off with a bang, entering the year with a fight at UFC 270. The Stockton slugger looks to hit it out of the park in Anaheim, California.

However, Diaz still doesn’t have a dance partner.

What About Dustin Poirier?

A fight Dustin Poirier would be on the table, with ‘The Diamond’ calling for him since his recent loss to Charles Oliveira. Diaz would verbally accept to take him on, but the numbers aren’t exactly adding up.

“The ufc don’t wanna pay for u dp sorry u suck. Loser.” Nate wrote.

The ufc don’t wanna pay for u dp sorry u suck



Loser — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 17, 2021

It is unknown whether the UFC tried to make this fight happen or maybe they stayed out of it altogether. One thing is for certain, Diaz took this as a sign that he wouldn’t get paid enough to fight Dustin.

Poirier would get into quite the exchange earlier this week, going back and forth on social media. The banter wouldn’t provide the wanted meeting between the two, that we’ve been craving since 2018. Diaz takes his looking glass to another horizon.

Trilogy?

With the UFC extending Diaz’s contract, there leaves more time for the promotion to book its’ superstar. One Diaz fight that everybody has been looking forward to next year is the potential trilogy bout with Conor McGregor. The two are 1-1 in their series and a lot of money can made in the third installment. Despite this, Diaz doesn’t want it… at least not right now.

A reminder that McGregor isn’t 100% yet and is 0-2 in 2021.

“I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then Can I get on January card.”

Thanks”

I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then

Can I get on January card @ufc

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 17, 2021

Diaz’s latest remarks have left a big question mark on the MMA world. Who will Stockton’s favorite son face next?