Nate Diaz Believes Leon Edwards Fight Was ‘A Wrap’ In Real World, Explains Lack Of Motivation

As far as Nate Diaz is concerned, he was the real winner last night.

Diaz returned to action for the first time since November 2019 when he took on Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight contest at UFC 263.

The fight went as many expected with Edwards being the superior striker for the majority of the fight. However, the most significant moment came in the last minute when Diaz wobbled Edwards with a straight left.

Diaz was late to go for the kill but when he did, Edwards did just about enough to survive and earn the unanimous decision victory.

So what did Diaz think of that last minute of action?

“Fight was a wrap,” Diaz said smiling at the post-fight press conference. “In a real fight in the real world, that fight was a wrap. So, yeah. He was sleep-walking.”

Diaz Lost Motivation Heading Into The Fight

As for the fight as a whole, Diaz revealed he lost motivation after suffering a cut in training which pushed the fight from UFC 262 last month to last night.

And while he did give credit to Edwards for the win, he still believes he’s the better fighter.

“I got cut in training, that’s why we had to push the fight back for a month,” Diaz said. “I kind of lost all motivation to train and work out hard and all that, so I kind of just lingered around for a month to get ready for war like that. At the end of the day, I feel like he won or whatever, but I feel like I’m the better fighter still regardless, and I feel like the peak of the fight is what matters. “No hate on Leon, congratulations to him and why would you fight anybody but the top guy if you’re going to fight at all. I wish it would’ve went my way, but it’s all good.”

Diaz also revealed he hopes to be back in action in three to four months.