Diana Avsaragova KO’s Tara Graff In Under 30 Seconds – Bellator 256 Results (Highlights)

In a debut to remember, Diana Avsaragova didn’t let her first fight for Bellator get out of the first minute.

Avsaragova faced off against Tara Graff, in what many thought would have been her toughest test to date. However, the debutant had other ideas, blitzing Graff with a flurry of punches right out the gate. She showed off true knockout power, dropping her opponent and forcing the ref to step in.

Check out the highlights below:

Diana Avsaragova was swiftly victorious in her #Bellator debut at #Bellator256 tonight. Tune in for this stacked @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @FiestaMart Card FREE on our YouTube channel NOW!⬇️

▶️ https://t.co/1a0vc41J8B pic.twitter.com/NWOFC31JLL — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 9, 2021

Avsaragova has no doubt put the rest of her division on full alert with such an explosive debut. Having picked up no damage, we may well see her back in the Bellator sooner rather than later.

#Bellator256 continues as Diana Avsaragova takes on @Graff_Tara in the 2nd bout of the evening. Tune in LIVE via the official #Bellator YouTube channel to catch all the @MonsterEnergy prelims, fueled by @FiestaMart NOW.↙

👉 https://t.co/1a0vc3K7K1#MMA pic.twitter.com/8mKlar0KOQ — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 9, 2021

