Diana Avsaragova KO’s Tara Graff In Under 30 Seconds – Bellator 256 Results (Highlights)

A brutal 29 second KO for Diana Avsaragova marked a debut to remember for the young Russian prospect.

In a debut to remember, Diana Avsaragova didn’t let her first fight for Bellator get out of the first minute.

Avsaragova faced off against Tara Graff, in what many thought would have been her toughest test to date. However, the debutant had other ideas, blitzing Graff with a flurry of punches right out the gate. She showed off true knockout power, dropping her opponent and forcing the ref to step in.

Check out the highlights below:

Avsaragova has no doubt put the rest of her division on full alert with such an explosive debut. Having picked up no damage, we may well see her back in the Bellator sooner rather than later.

Who would you like to see Avsaragova face next? Let us know in the comments.

