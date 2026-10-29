DF Uncaged Confirms 14-Fight Amman Card Led By Berkhamov–Schiro

DF Uncaged confirmed a 14-fight lineup on October 29 for its Friday event at Amman’s Roman Theatre. Mukhamed Berkhamov faces Dante Schiro in the main event, with the promotion announcing 28 fighters for the October 30 show.

The headliner is an 80-kilogram catchweight contest. Andrew Sanchez versus Mikhail Ragozin precedes it at middleweight. The remaining main-card matchups are Faris Alraimi–Basel Abdelhamid, Kurbanali Isabekov–Catalin Safta and Abdullah Jaweesh–Islam Chelouti.

All Fourteen Matchups, From The Headliner To The Opener

Below those five fights, the preliminary program runs in this order: Mohammad Fakhreddine–John Martin Fraser; Frieh Harahsheh–Djilali Cherrati; Abubakar Debziev–Levy Carriel; Yazan Balaawi–Issam Azelhad; Romero Cotton–Ezequias Glim; Ratibor Yaschenko–Rui Chen; Zaki Kayyali–Mohamed Nemla; Kurban Zaynukov–Gilson Nogueira; and Zafar Rashidov–Dawei Zhou. Rashidov and Zhou are scheduled to open the night.

The official profiles identify Jaweesh as a professional debutant who represented Jordan in ju-jitsu at the 2022 Asian Games. Harahsheh earned bronze at the 2018 Games. Their promotional introduction videos appear here; neither clip is footage of Friday’s still-uncontested bouts.

The athletes’ final preparations have already moved outside the gym. In an October 28 report from the Dead Sea Corniche, Jordan’s state news agency Petra confirmed that local and visiting fighters took part in an open training session ahead of the Amman competition.

Yazan Balaawi told the agency he wanted to represent Jordan strongly despite a difficult assignment. Sanchez, making his first visit to the country, discussed his determination to win and welcomed the hospitality he had received. These were pre-fight remarks, not indications of an official outcome.

Referee Yazan Ghattas also spoke to Petra about the value of international competition for regional athletes and officiating standards. The agency described him as the first Middle Eastern referee to earn a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt. No referee assignment for an individual bout was announced in that report.

Tyson Arrives As The Week Moves Toward Fight Night

Mike Tyson arrived in Amman on Wednesday, according to a separate October 28 Petra dispatch. He is attending Jordan MMA Week and DF Uncaged as a guest of honor, not as an announced competitor. Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan also arrived for the event.

Tyson told the agency that his previous knowledge of Jordan centered on Petra and that the visit would let him explore more of the country. He said he accepted the invitation immediately. The report places the gathering in a sports-tourism initiative coordinated with Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and its tourism board; it does not announce a boxing comeback.

Organizers list ceremonial weigh-ins at the Amman Citadel on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. local time. Friday’s fan zone opens at 2:30 p.m., followed by theatre doors at 3:30. The event website lists preliminaries from 4:30, but the October 29 card graphic labels them at 5 p.m.; the published materials therefore disagree on that start time. JRTV carries the early action.

Main-card coverage starts at 9 p.m. in Amman on MBC Action and Shahid, with JRTV also listed. The published running order allows roughly 25 minutes per bout and remains provisional. Guest entrances can move, while entertainment between fights is conditional on the show running ahead. Those estimates should not be treated as guaranteed walkout times.

Berkhamov’s earlier opposition includes Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 290. That previous assignment belongs to his career background, not Friday’s outcome. This event follows the MMA calendar with no results yet established for its scheduled bouts.