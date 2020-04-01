Derrick Lewis Wants To Keep His Family Safe, Won’t ‘Be Selfish’ And Fight

Derrick Lewis Not Fighting To Protect His Family

During these difficult times, a lot of fighters are doing what they can to book a fight. Not Derrick Lewis though, who is insisting on not fighting again until it is safe.

Lewis is one of the most beloved fighters in all of mixed martial arts. His hilarious personality, and generally exciting fight style has led him to some pretty big moments. At the pinnacle of his popularity, he earned a Popeyes sponsorship, and UFC title shot, all while trying to cool off his man marbles.

As someone who has verbally expressed that he only cares about fighting for the paychecks, you would think Derrick Lewis would be at the front of the line of people trying to get a fight right now. However, as he explained in a recent interview, he wants to sit out for now, until the current global health crisis gets a little less intense.

“Of course I want to get through this safely,” Lewis said. “I can’t be selfish and stuff like that and go out there and get myself sick and all my family, and bringing back whatever I got and give it to my kids and stuff like that, and my loved ones. So I’ve got to be not selfish enough and just wait and see what the president has to say about everything and just look up to the leaders and just see what they have to say.”

It is good to see fighters like Derrick Lewis offer to sit out and not risk their safety or the safety of others by trying to compete. Although some may say this is because he just fought, at UFC 247 in February. Regardless, it is certainly a smart decision for him to take some time off from the sport.